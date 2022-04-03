A return to theatre, post-pandemic

Each year the School of Drama at the Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts stages plays that are out of the box (pun intended), irreligious, relevant, and timely.

The college reopened its doors physically to students and a hungry public as all six nights of is recent production, In the Red and Brown Water, were sold out to theatre lovers and students of theatre arts.

The play tells the story of a young girl named Oya — a very talented track star whose potential as an athlete is unrealised based on her decision to postpone an opportunity to stay with her ailing mother. This decision took her off track and led her on a journey of passion, unfulfilled love, and pain. Oya's journey through life exists in a liminal space… in a community that journeys with her, watching kindly and unkindly, loving, and unloving, supportive, and unsupportive but always present. The play is a growing-up tale of a regular girl weaved with Yoruba mythology through its characters – Oya, Legba, Oshun. Oya, as described by Camille Quamina, who is responsible for artistic direction and concept, a life, “ in murky waters of unfulfilled dreams, desires, expectations, and unrequited love. She is submerged by the blood, sweat and tears of her futile pursuits – of love, a child. She is confused, disappointed and the weight of being barren makes her feel less than a woman and is perhaps more disappointing for her than losing the scholarship.

Directed by Camille Quamina and Dorraine Reid, senior lecturers at the School of Drama, the presentation of Tarell Alvin McCraney's In the Red and Brown Water was, according to popular playwright Basil Dawkins, “orgasmic!”

“If I had to decide awards for best any and every category, this play is a clean sweep,” he continued.

The audience was served everything imaginable in theatre – a good script, brilliant directors who chose the perfect setting – the ampitheatre to well-choreographed movements, and culturally appropriate music and a setting that could be anywhere in the Caribbean, or as the playwright puts it – in the distant present of San Pere, Louisiana, America or a village in Africa. Music and dance were constant throughout the play and the student actors showed their versatility with ease.

With their varied Jamaican and Caribbean accents, the student actors appropriated a kind of creolisation that is typical of diaspora communities. The “coming together” of the whole community was done through church and party rituals common in the Caribbean and a consistent gathering of individuals in the wash yard, which for me felt like a riverside.

The character narration directed at the audience through the inclusion of stage directions in the script, closed the gap between audience and the storyteller. The ampitheatre afforded the audience the privilege of being a part of Oya's community with actors weaving in and out of the audience using the steps doubled as audience seating.

In the Red and Brown Water managed to communicate the power of community in more than just the motifs and themes depicted but even in the way it was directed. Camille Quamina shared that her decision to direct with Dorraine Reid was “instinctual.

“Dorraine was passing, I was directing and [she] began asking questions and I thought we have similar views about art and culture and a healthy creative partnership because of those similarities. She also brought an understanding of young people and the landscape of Jamaica which is important when you are working out production concept for a space and I really wanted the space to take a hold of the story and wanted to find ways to articulate what I thought was important about the work which is the spiritual underpinning of the writing or the cosmology that the writing is working from. The back and forth and sharing of ideas enriched the experience for me as much as it did for the children.”

“The same thing happened with the choreography as Sophia Mckain from the School of Dance was passing and I thought, having always worked with male choreographers, it would be wonderful to work with a female choreographer on a story that so wants to talk about a female experience,” Quamina reflected. The other two choreographers were Johnnoy Johnson and Paul Newman whom Quamina noted both have a certain amount of generosity to them. The musical direction was done by art enthusiast Leighton Jones who she described as, “a generous soul and very amiable and very excited about art making. And that was the whole vibe of the creative process at this point, natural, fluid and I needed it be less hierarchical, and more of a community especially coming out of the pandemic with so many of us caught up in our little rooms, our little screens, and so this was a great way to signal a kind of return to space, return to performing, a return to Edna, for students and staff.”

Quamina couldn't have said it better — In the Red and Brown Water was, without a doubt, a return to great theatre.