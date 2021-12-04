A Superior toast to Gentleman

A Superior toast to GentlemanSaturday, December 04, 2021
|
BY RICHARD JOHNSON
|
German reggae artiste Gentleman has launched his own brand of rum called Superior.
The liquor, which hit the market three days ago and is available on the singer's website, is manufactured in Panama and takes its name from Gentleman's 2004 hit song of the same name.
The singer explained the process of creating his special brand of rum.
“For the fermentation process, molasses is mixed with water and yeast. The resulting 'molasses wine' is then distilled multiple times in a column still. After distillation, the alcohol content ranges between 55 and 95 per cent. Lastly, to lend it that final note, the rum is transferred to old bourbon barrels for the ageing process,” Gentleman shared on his website.
The 45-year-old artiste, whose given name is Tilmann Otto, has been travelling to Jamaica regularly since he was 18 years old. His career began with the collaboration of the band Freundeskreis which produced the song Tabula Rasa. After beginning his career as a deejay, he based his style to the classic form of the reggae genre like that of Bob Marley. He sings mainly in English or Jamaican patois.
He first gained local prominence thanks to the single Intoxication which was one of the popular tracks on the Drop Leaf rhythm from producer Don Corleone. Other singles on that rhythm were Jah Cure's Longing For, Footprints by T.O.K, Prayer For The World by Maxi Priest, and After You by Tanya Stephens.
