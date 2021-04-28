A touch of reggae from Shaneil

Missing You is the latest song by Grammy-nominated singer Jah Cure and rising sensation Shaneil Muir. Released on April 14, the single is on the Reggae Falls Riddim and co-produced by Shabdon Records and Ojay On The Beat.

“This is my first reggae track and I'm happy that my fans can hear a different side to me as a creative artiste,” said Muir.

Missing You is distributed by Hapilos and is available on all platforms, including Apple Music, iTunes, and VEVO. There is also an accompanying video.

According to her, the inspiration for Missing You came from personal experience.

“You can't live with them and you can't live without them,” she added.

The producers are pleased with the project.

“ Reggae Falls Riddim sound can be described as outer space with a calm river flow in the forest. So it has this space element sounds with reggae drum and bass. Not the typical reggae but cross over fusion,” said Josimar Ellis, principal of one-year-old Ojay On The Beat.

“We were actually sitting and thinking about a river vibes and elements of nature and deep space sounds put. This isn't a normal reggae beat. It's more filled with EDM-selected synth sounds, fused with reggae drum patterns and feel,” he continued.

Linval Thompson, owner of three-year-old Shabdon Records, has high expectations for the project.

“I expect this track to reach its global potential as Jah Cure is a infamous for his part in Reggae music and Shaneil Muir as a new sensation who has a lot to offer to the industry. Putting these two together on a track I'm confident it will be impactful,” he said.