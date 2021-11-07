A World view

In September 2019, Toni-Ann Singh was crowned Miss Jamaica World. She held that title until a few weeks ago when Khalia Hall was crowned the new Miss Jamaica World 2021.

Now, two years after serving as the fourth Jamaican to have won the Miss World title, Singh is back home. The Jamaica Observer caught up with her at the AC Hotel in New Kingston and she reflected on her reign and new beginnings.

Singh will crown her Miss World successor in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on December 16.

Kevin Jackson (KJ): How does it feel to be back home after almost two years?

Toni-Ann Singh (TS): It's actually kind of a dream. It's been so long that I [have] just been aching and aching to be back where I belong, honestly. Since I've been back, I've been eating everything that I miss, and I have been trying to meet all the family members I haven't seen in so long. I've just been super grateful to be back.

KJ: You've been reigning as Miss World for two years, which is the first in the history of the Miss World pageant. How has the experience been for you?

TS: It's different to know that the world needs us, that positivity is necessary. Learning from each other is necessary, then something completely separates when you actually land in a certain country and you are able to see first-hand how different the culture is, also, what the needs are. You see the faces and touch and share and learn together. I mean, I'm completely changed by it. Even when I think about what I want to do in the future, I say, now that I have a global perspective, I have to think that way. My mind has to change and I have to shift that perspective and think that with this platform, even in the future, how am I able to impact as many people as possible in a sustainable way using Miss World and what I've learnt. I'm wiser, older, and just ready now to take the world.

KJ: When you were crowned Miss World 2019, what do you think gave you the edge over the other competitors?

TS: Being Miss World or having any title at all is a wonderful thing. But a lot of times we can get lost in that. I was Toni-Ann and I was true to what I was taught, which is gratefulness, which is joy, to love, compassion, and not taking life too seriously, and I brought that there and I have maintained that – I'm still Toni-Ann.

KJ: Over the two years since you won both Miss Jamaica World and Miss World, how do you think you have grown?

TS: I am still Toni-Ann, but there are a lot of things I would say are a bit more polished. Miss World is an invaluable experience. It's a sisterhood and it is obviously what you make from it. I've gained some of my best friends from both Miss Jamaica World and Miss World experiences. When it comes to my Miss World sisters, I have 68 other women that have knowledge and experience to share and I'm really grateful for that.

KJ: Who are some of the people you have met while carrying out your Miss World duties and travelling the world?

TS: Being able to meet with so many government officials from all over the world and understand what they're doing to help the Beauty with a Purpose projects in these countries and to help their countries in general; I take note of these things and I think of how to implement that in my own country. I went to South Africa and spent some time with the Mandela family and it was really nice.

KJ: What is the takeaway from your Miss World experience? What would you say has been that standout moment?

TS: The world is so much bigger than we can ever recognise, especially in an age where technology is a driving force. It's so much more important than it's ever been. Being able now, from a global perspective, to fly and to see how many hours it takes to get to these countries and see how many lives are being led, different stories are occurring. I just realised the world is so big, so vast, and it's up to us to take care of it, to take care of each other and to also explore it. I can't get over that. I love that Miss World and Beauty with a Purpose allow me a chance to do so while making a pretty large impact in so many countries.

KJ: I see that you have met Miss Jamaica World 2021 Khalia Hall, who will represent Jamaica at the Miss World finals in Puerto Rico. What is your advice to her going into the Miss World competition?

TS: Khalia is a beautiful young lady and I'm so excited for her. And I hope that whatever it is she's going for, whatever her dreams are, I want that to come to fruition, so anything I'm able to share with her and any of the girls that come, I'm going to do so. I know that she will represent us very well, and I'm just excited to see her experience what I got to experience. She is going to do a good job. But my advice to her, so long as you are yourself, as you maintain who Khalia is, the truth will reveal itself. Whatever your purpose is, hold on to that, it will guide you.

KJ: Talk to us about life after Miss World. What are your plans, what do you hope to get into after your reign has ended?

TS: There are a lot of opportunities because of this platform and I want to make the right choices. So, I pray a lot about it and ask God to guide me. It's no secret that I love music and I love being on a stage. And I hope there's a way to intertwine those two that still allows me to be myself and maintain Toni-Ann because that's what I want to take with me forever. I'm hoping I will get the chance to make some music. I'll still be working with Miss World and Beauty with a Purpose. I'm just letting God guide me, and wherever he leads, I will follow.