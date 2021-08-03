Abby Dallas shows her true colours

FOLLOWING racially charged unrest in the United States last year, Black Lives Matter became more than a slogan. For people like Abby Dallas, it increased her sense of identity.

Incidents such as George Floyd's death prompted Dallas to write and record Black is The Colour, a song she did for Okaro 2020 Entertainment Limited.

“The inspiration for Black is The Colour came from scrolling through social media and seeing all the hate against black people. Instantly, I felt their pain and started writing the song in tears,” Dallas told the Jamaica Observer. “It felt as if my ancestors came to inspire me to be the voice for the voiceless that have been crying from beyond the grave.”

Floyd, a black man, died when Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, kneeled on his neck for over nine minutes in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Despite pleas from Floyd and bystanders, Chauvin refused to relent; Floyd died at the scene.

The graphic incident went viral and triggered global protests against racism led by the Black Lives Matter organisation. In June, Chauvin was sentenced to 22.5 years for Floyd's murder.

Dallas, who won the Jamaica Festival Song Competition in 2012 with Real Born Jamaican, has never experienced racism but states that, “Whatever is done unto my brothers is also done unto me.”

A graduate of the Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts, she is one of four women to ever win the annual contest.