Abby Dallas shows her true colours

Abby Dallas shows her true coloursTuesday, August 03, 2021
|
BY HOWARD CAMPBELL
|
FOLLOWING racially charged unrest in the United States last year, Black Lives Matter became more than a slogan. For people like Abby Dallas, it increased her sense of identity.
Incidents such as George Floyd's death prompted Dallas to write and record Black is The Colour, a song she did for Okaro 2020 Entertainment Limited.
“The inspiration for Black is The Colour came from scrolling through social media and seeing all the hate against black people. Instantly, I felt their pain and started writing the song in tears,” Dallas told the Jamaica Observer. “It felt as if my ancestors came to inspire me to be the voice for the voiceless that have been crying from beyond the grave.”
Floyd, a black man, died when Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, kneeled on his neck for over nine minutes in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Despite pleas from Floyd and bystanders, Chauvin refused to relent; Floyd died at the scene.
The graphic incident went viral and triggered global protests against racism led by the Black Lives Matter organisation. In June, Chauvin was sentenced to 22.5 years for Floyd's murder.
Dallas, who won the Jamaica Festival Song Competition in 2012 with Real Born Jamaican, has never experienced racism but states that, “Whatever is done unto my brothers is also done unto me.”
A graduate of the Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts, she is one of four women to ever win the annual contest.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy