Abihail Myrie is not missing

Jahazeil Myrie and his sister, Abihail, are contradicting a police report that the latter is missing.

“My sister is not missing. All of that is a lie. Me and my sis talk almost every day... I repeat, my sis is not missing,” he wrote on Instagram yesterday evening.

“My family don't like when the truth is out so they do things to save themselves,” he continued.

Jahazeil and Abihail are children of Grammy-winning artiste Buju Banton.

Several calls to his phones by the Jamaica Observer went unanswered.

Yesterday evening, Abihail Myrie also took to social media to deny the police claims.

“I'm not missing. They are lying... They are doing this to trick you all,” she posted on Instagram.

According to a Jamaica Constabulary Force release sent out yesterday, “Abihail Myrie, 21 — of a West Meade, Belgrade Heights address — has been missing since Saturday, October 9. Reports are that Myrie, who was last seen at home, has not been heard from since. Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Myrie is asked to contact the Constant Spring Police or the nearest police station.”

Abihail Myrie came to national prominence in June 2020, when she was one of 13 people featured in a Vogue article about the #VogueChallenge, a tribute to the Black Lives Matter movement. Originating on TikTok, the challenge showcased the talents of black creators.

Shot by Wade Rhoden, Myrie's three photos with her caption “because we're manifesting it”, created a stir.

In his response, Buju Banton reposted one of the photos with the caption: “Abi my wailers, U go girl. Love u, baby,” accompanied by #daughter.

She was later featured on ABC's Good Morning America.

Abihail Myrie is also sister to Jamaica Labour Party caretaker Jodian Myrie, and producer Markus Myrie.