Aces singer James Samuels is dead

JAMES Samuels, the bass member of The Aces, who sang on Desmond Dekker's Israelites and 007 (Shanty Town) , died on January 29 at age 78.

His brother, Edward Bradshaw, told the Jamaica Observer that Samuels passed away at St Ann's Bay Hospital from the novel coronavirus. He had been admitted there two weeks earlier to be treated for the flu.

Samuels was from the district of Gibraltar in St Ann. Moving to Kingston as a teenager, he initially lived in Allman Town with aspirations of becoming a singer.

After relocating to nearby Price Street, he met Easton Howard, another budding vocalist. Along with two other friends they formed The Four Aces, which recorded two songs for producer Clement Dodd at Studio One.

After little success with Dodd the quartet went to producer Leslie Kong's Beverley's Records where the top acts were Derrick Morgan, Jimmy Cliff and Dekker.

Howard told the Observer that after The Four Aces backed Dekker on Get up Adina, the producer selected him and Samuels to stay on as the singer's official harmony duo.

The Aces also appeared on U N I T Y, which finished runner-up to The Jamaicans' Ba Ba Boom in the 1967 Festival Song Contest. The following year, Desmond Dekker and The Aces won that competition with Intensified (Music Like Dirt).

In 1969 the trio toured the United Kingdom for three months, where Israelites and 007 (Shanty Town) were massive hits.

Dekker settled in the UK where he maintained a loyal fan base until his death in 2006 at age 74. Samuels recorded sporadically but eventually gave up music, and in the 1990s returned to Gibraltar where he became a farmer.

Howard, 76, has lived in the UK since 1971. He last saw Samuels in 2015 when he visited Jamaica.

James Samuels is also survived by two sisters.