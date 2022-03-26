Acts blaze Telephone Chalwa rhythm

Several reggae acts are featured on the Donsome Records-produced Telephone Chalwa rhythm, released Friday via RhythmZZ Digital Distribution.

The project, according to JUNO-nominated producer Adrian “Donsome” Hanson, features pro-marijuana songs.

“ Telephone Chalwa is a chalice pipe that Rastafarians use to smoke marijuana and this project is 100 per cent marijuana-driven. All of the songs by the artistes on this riddim express an appreciation for marijuana, hence the name of the project,” said Hanson.

The songs on the Telephone Chalwa rhythm are Telephone Chalwa by Turbulence, Marijuana Mi Want (Lutan Fyah), Bun Ganja 24/7 (Sizzla), Good Weed (Chezidek), Pass the Chalice Pipe (Anthony B), 12 months of Herbs (Perfect Giddimani) and Marijuana (Jah Clarity).

Two instrumentals are also included for good measure— Telephone Chalwa rhythm and Telephone Chalwa rhythm (420 Live).

The singles by Turbulence and Lutan Fyah were released on March 18.

Hanson, who is from Clarendon, migrated to the United States more than 10 years ago. Through the years, he has released several projects, including the various artistes compilation series Turn it Up Vol 1, Freedom Sound, and Black Tears rhythm. Black Tears hit number four on the sales-driven US Current Reggae Albums chart last year.

He produced Ammoye's Give it All which was last year nominated for Reggae Recording of the Year in the JUNO Awards, Canada's equivalent to the US Grammy awards.

— Kevin Jackson