Acts deliver at Ja Rum Festival 2021

After a week of premium rum seminars and mixology sessions, the Jamaica Rum Festival (JRF) concluded last Saturday with electrifying performances by some of Jamaica's finest artistes. The concert was presented by Appleton Estate.

“It was important that we closed the festival with the kind of performances viewers weren't likely to forget. Observing the impact these performances had on audiences and the feedback we received across social media platforms, it is safe to say, this line-up was perfect,” said Kamal Powell, marketing manager, J Wray & Nephew (JWN) Limited.

Dancehall sensation Shenseea set the tone for the evening with an explosive set, the highlight of which featured hit song Lighter featuring Tarrus Riley. The duo, in true JRF spirit, treated audiences to a performance to remember, showing off their natural on-stage chemistry, backed by the sounds of the renowned Ruff Cut band.

International reggae star Shaggy was next to touch the stage, breaking the ice with an exciting rendition of his classic jam Mr Boombastic, followed by Angel, performed alongside Barbadian singer Rayvon. Shaggy's set was a gem-filled experience for audiences, as the heavy hitter closed out strong with a performance of his mega-hit It Wasn't Me.

The show was closed by Sizzla Kalonji, who had viewers 'holding firm' throughout his set. Sizzla shared classics including Dem A Wonder, Be Strong, and Rise to the Occasion before bringing his set to a close with an exhilarating performance in Take Myself Away.

Festival director and CEO, Mystique Integrated Services Limited, Valon Thorpe, was pleased with the performance segment of the festival.

“Each artiste hails from a different but integral part of Jamaican culture and music. This blend of sounds and energy was something we were counting on appealing to a wide range of people tuning in to the show,” he explained.

A prelude to these highly anticipated performances, the Jamaica Rum Festival included premium seminars, the Heritage House mini-documentary, mixology sessions, virtual gastronomy experiences, a tour of rum country and a look behind the scenes of the production.

The Jamaica Rum Festival was presented by Appleton Estate in partnership with the Jamaica Tourist Board and the Tourism Enhancement Fund. It was sponsored by J Wray & Nephew White Overproof Rum, Kingston 62, The Joy Spence Appleton Estate Rum Experience, JWN Academy, Worthy Park Estate, Rum-Bar, Hampden Estate, Rum Fire, Monymusk Plantation Rums, RJR Gleaner Group, Mystique Integrated, M-One Productions, Main Event Entertainment Group, Digicel Jamaica, Scotiabank, R Hotel, Holiday Snacks, Zoetry Resorts Montego Bay, Kaboom Nation, and Grace Foods.