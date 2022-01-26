Admiral's crime plan

POPULAR 1980s deejay and football coach Admiral Bailey has come up with a crime plan to deal with the spiralling rate of criminal activity in Jamaica.

The deejay took to social media and vented for close to seven minutes as he outlined a course of action to deal with perpetrators as well as improve policing strategies.

Never one to mince words, Admiral Bailey noted that his dissatisfaction with the current system came to ahead with the killing of Gabriel King, the nine-year-old autistic child, whose throat was slashed in Montego Bay, St James, two weeks ago.

“Enough is enough,” he declared.

“You see the man dem who have a gun and kill a nex' man with that gun, heng (hang), no sentencing -- 'bout life and 15 years, and then him come back a road come kill another man again... straight heng. Yuh see di man dem weh rape... heng. Yuh see di man dem weh do robbery and dem suppn' deh, give them a year or whatever. Yuh see dem likkle man deh now, when you a heng di man dem who do di serious crime, yuh carry dem go watch. That will be a deterrent. When a man see dem suppn' deh, him a go look into himself, him nuh want dat happen to him,” he suggested.

There were 111 murders recorded during the first 22 days, a 19 per cent increase compared to the same period last year.

Admiral Bailey was also scathing in his criticism of members of the Jamaica Defence Force and the Jamaica Constabulary Force and their current tactics to solve rising crime.

“The soldiers in the communities under tent, take away their cellphones. What kinds if crime are you fighting with phone a yuh ears? Police in the nice vehicles with AC. Take out the AC unit and let them wind down the windows, so dem can hear when shot a fire, and hear what a gwaan a road, and hear when people a bawl out fi help.”

“Train soldiers and police to sniff out guns. Take them to the communities where the guns are and dig up the road, the yard, bush and ceiling, and find the guns. Enough is enough,” he continued.

He stressed that a “fight fire with fire” approach must be adopted to deal with today's criminal elements and noted that fear must be driven into the hearts of criminal elements. For the deejay, one step in this direction is putting more lawmen on foot patrol in volatile communities.

“Mek police start walk... this bag a drive up and down on main road. Go into the community, kick off some door, kick weh some foot pon the corner, drive fear in them because we all agree nowadays man nuh have no heart. All INDECOM [Independent Commission of Investigations] and Jamaicans for Justice [JFJ], dem people deh need to find a law fi lock dem down for six months and clean up the place,” he said.

INDECOM probes actions by security forces members and other agents of the State that result in death or injury to persons or the abuse of the rights of persons, while JFJ is non-governmental human rights and social justice organisation.

Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang and Police Commissioner Major Antony Anderson were not spared by Admiral Bailey. “Fire the minister of national security and the commissioner. Mek police who know the streets become commissioner. Yuh can't tek man outta di army, who sit down 'round desk how long and nuh know how road ah run and turn [him] inna commissioner. Let police who have worked for how long govern themselves,” Admiral Bailey added.

Admiral Bailey, whose given name is Glendon Bailey, is himself no stranger to controversy. In 2015, he was charged with uttering forged documents. He apologised and was fined $160,000 in court.

Musically, he came to prominence with Chaka Demus in 1986 with the song One Scotch. His subsequent hit songs include Big Belly Man, Della Move, Old Time Something, and Dancehall Soca and Soca Butterfly with Byron Lee and the Dragonaires.

He is a former coach of Premier League teams Arnett Gardens, Olympic Gardens and Tivoli Gardens football clubs.