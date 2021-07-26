African acts blaze on

African dancehall and reggae artistes Buffalo Souljah, Poptain, and Jupitar add some fire to the recently released Comet Riddim project. The artistes collaborate on the song Tek Off , which was produced by Natural Bond Entertainment.

“I always try to include artistes from other parts of the globe in my productions because music is a universal language that brings about a level of unity that nothing else can do, not even sports as there is always that sense of competition,” said Jerome Elvie of Natural Bond Entertainment.

He added, “Our music has long grown passed the four corners of Jamaica and is respected globally like any other genre of music. There is no other culture that embraces our Jamaican culture and share such similarities, as Africa and Africans.”

This is not the first time that the label has worked with Buffalo Souljah.

“I've worked with Buffalo Souljah before on numerous projects. I've even had the pleasure of working on his album. It's nothing but love for the music in Africa and this collaboration involves three different artistes who are based in different countries in Africa.

Buffalo Souljah and Poptain are both from Zimbabwe, while Jupitar is from Ghana.

According to Elvie, it wasn't difficult to get the artistes involved with the project.

“All credit there goes to Buffalo Souljah because he made this possible. But I must add that I am surprised by how professional everyone involved was, and that brought about efficiency in every sense of the word.

Buffalo Souljah spoke about working with Natural Bond.

“It's always a great pleasure and I feel I connect with his production melodies spiritually which makes it easy for the meditation in composition. It's really a blessing to be working with Natural Bond bridging the gap between Africa and Jamaica.”

“I've been voicing on Jamaican riddims since 2014 and I am glad to have been part of one project with Buffalo and Jupiter. I love the Jamaica sound and riddims. The collaboration itself is an achievement for me because I used to listen to Buffalo before I even had a song. And now that I am on the same project with him tells me I am going somewhere,” said Poptain.

Said Jupitar, “It has always been a dream of mine to work with big Jamaican promoters and producers so I consider this to be one big privilege. I'm honoured and big ups to Buffalo for the link. The most fascinating thing about this collaboration is the blend of cultures from different African countries through melodies displayed on one riddim. So, this collaboration is a bridge to connect with our people from yard.”