Agent Sasco renews recycling partnership deal

A year after signing on as the first brand ambassador for Recycling Partners of Jamaica, Agent Sasco and the Retirement Road-based entity have continued their partnership.

Their renewed partnership was made official on Tuesday.

Candice Ming is marketing manager for Recycling Partners of Jamaica.

“We made the decision to bring him (Agent Sasco) on in a bigger capacity for 2022 and he's also agreed to do more for the continued partnership,” Ming told the Jamaica Observer.

She added, “One of the things we've been proud of is the fact that he's been physically involved in a lot of the projects they we're doing. One of the success stories that we've head so far is the Friendship Gap project in St Mary, where he's rallied the people to try to create a recycling town and the response that we've gotten from that programme has been one total and two phenomenal in the amount of plastics that we continue to get from that project. And the amount of monies they've amassed from recycling alone.”

Damian King, executive chairman for Recycling Partners of Jamaica, said re-signing Agent Sasco was a no-brainer.

“We want to get an ambassador that is not only loved by the public, but respected as a public figure and a celebrity. And in that regard, we could not have done better than getting Sasco to be a part of this exercise. This re-signing is one that I am doing not only as part of my professional responsibility, but with great joy,” said King.

Asked to describe the partnership between the entertainer and the company, King said: “We are quite satisfied with the impact that it has had and the messaging around it. And so, it was not a difficult decision for us to be convinced that this is something we want to continue.”

Said Agent Sasco, “This is something that I am very passionate about out of this partnership, but it is what makes this partnership so fulfilling. I am seriously passionate about it and I am excited about continuing the partnership. I have some ideas that I am confident will really have some impact. I'm a recycling partner indeed and of course, we want to make recycling partners out of all Jamaicans.”

Started in 2014, Recycling Partners of Jamaica's aim is to reinforce the practice of recycling plastic bottles.

As part of his role as the company's brand ambassador, Agent Sasco will feature in advertising campaigns and commercials.

Born Jeffrey Campbell, he is known for songs including Banks of the Hope, Idiot Ting Dat, Ruffest, Girls Gone Wild, Winning Right Now, and S tep Pon Dem.