Ajji aims to soar with Resurrect

Ajji, emerging dancehall deejay and cousin of sprint legend Usain Bolt, is relishing the success of his debut EP Resurrect.

“On its day of release, it peaked at number four on [the] iTunes chart and received 10,000 streams on Audiomack,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

Released on October 28, Resurrect was independently produced on his Ajji World label. The 16-track project took nine months to be completed.

Ajji (given name Keith Bolt) said the EP is inspired by personal experiences.

“The EP, as the name suggests, speaks about rising from the ashes and just my journey in music overall, talking about how resilient I am. It takes you through many different moods to show you why I'm still standing, even though there are people who threw dirt on me and expected that I'd be dead after everything that I've been through musically but I am still here,” he said.

Ajji also noted that his cousin, who has also pursued music since his retirement from track and field, has helped him to get his footing in the industry.

“I've been doing music way before Ugo (nickname for Usain) thought of doing it, but he has help to solidify my presence by recording on the project,” he said.

Resurrect tracklisting includes 543, That's Me, Live for the Summer, Gift For A Curse, I Stay, Swear, Everything Real, Sugar, Old Friend, Quick 40, Dem Nuh Bad, and Ina the Sky.

Other featured acts on the EP include Noah Powa, Busy Signal, Stylo G and Nailah Blackman.

In September, Usain and his manager/friend Nugent Walker released a 14-track album of their own titled Country Yutes. It peaked at number one on the USA iTunes Reggae Albums chart.

Meanwhile, Ajji has high hopes for Resurrect.

“I hope to see this EP not just do well on the charts but for people to realise the type of work that can be done by dancehall artistes. I want to show them that we can produce high levels of work so I have something to prove, he told the Observer.