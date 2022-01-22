Al'Qual aims for Survival

Emerging dancehall artiste Al'Qual is touting the release of his latest single, Survival , as a song dedicated towards finding inner strength while overcoming betrayal and heartbreak.

Survival, produced by Father Scur of All Nation Music, will be released in the final week of January on the Pushayute Records imprint.

Al'Qual said the song was inspired by real events.

“I was going through a phase where my real friend styled me and accused me of stealing something from him... I figured that he was my friend, and he should know I would never do that, and never accuse me of being a thief, but but he just didn't believe or know the real me,” Al' Qual said.

“Even the girl who I was talking to at the time, she sold me out. She believed them. Afterwards, when he found the item that was missing, he tried to apologise, but the damage was already done. The friendship wasn't the same. So I used all those bad things, those betrayals, and put it all together in one song,” said the 24-year-old, whose real name is Amanual Eccleston.

Al'Qual inked a deal with Pushayute Entertainment last year. He plans to drop another single, Wish Bad, also on the same imprint, with visuals in February 2021.

His other songs include Think Smart, Mercy Me, and Subzero.