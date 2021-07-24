Al'Qual to drop mixtape

Al'Qual to drop mixtapeSaturday, July 24, 2021
|
DANCEHALL singjay Al'Qual is putting the finishing touches on his debut project, a mixtape titled 97 (representing his birth year of 1997). The project is powered by rhythms provided by producer 1Hamez and Push A Yute Entertainment.
“This project is going to change the game,” said the confident 24-year-old whose real name is Amanual Eccleston.
Al'Qual inked a deal with Push a Yute Entertainment last year.
Some of the standout tracks on the project are Think Smart, Mercy Me and Subzero.
“The songs are getting regular play at Sexy Tuesday and Weddy Weddy since the place [Jamaica's entertainment sector] reopened,” he said.
He plans to shoot visuals for several tracks this summer.
Al'Qual has carved out a rep for battling other DJs and artistes, which resulted in him becoming known as more of a battle artiste lyrically.
“But I really pushed myself artistically on the mixtape. This has allowed me to show a whole range of topics and various styles, melodies, and tempos. I hope the public likes it,” he said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy