Al'Qual to drop mixtape

DANCEHALL singjay Al'Qual is putting the finishing touches on his debut project, a mixtape titled 97 (representing his birth year of 1997). The project is powered by rhythms provided by producer 1Hamez and Push A Yute Entertainment.

“This project is going to change the game,” said the confident 24-year-old whose real name is Amanual Eccleston.

Al'Qual inked a deal with Push a Yute Entertainment last year.

Some of the standout tracks on the project are Think Smart, Mercy Me and Subzero.

“The songs are getting regular play at Sexy Tuesday and Weddy Weddy since the place [Jamaica's entertainment sector] reopened,” he said.

He plans to shoot visuals for several tracks this summer.

Al'Qual has carved out a rep for battling other DJs and artistes, which resulted in him becoming known as more of a battle artiste lyrically.

“But I really pushed myself artistically on the mixtape. This has allowed me to show a whole range of topics and various styles, melodies, and tempos. I hope the public likes it,” he said.