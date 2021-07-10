Alandon hits the mark

Alandon is basking in the success of Tightest . Its accompanying video, released on same day of the song — March 10, has amassed more than one million views on YouTube .

“It's an amazing feeling when you feel like you're finally reaping the benefits from all the long nights in the studio. I'm not just talking about creating or recording the song, but also being involved in the planning of how the video should look and feel. I cherish moments like these when the vision of both myself and the team is manifested,” Alandon told the Jamaica Observer.

Tightest is featured on the Island Drip rhythm. Produced by DJ Barkley, it is on the Barkley Productions and Flar3 Entertainment imprints.

The deejay shared that since the song has gained popularity, his fortunes have changed.

“The success of the song has garnered more attention my way in terms of dubplate requests, radio interviews and also opportunities for collaborations with other artistes,” said Alandon.

Alandon, who is from Waterhouse in Kingston, currently resides in the United States. He is the grandnephew of the late engineer Osbourne “King Tubby” Ruddock.