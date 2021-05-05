Alborosie back on the chart

Italian reggae artiste Alborosie debuts at 13 on the sales-driven US Current Reggae Albums chart with his latest effort Back a Yard Dub .

Released April 23 via VP Records, Back a Yard Dub has eight songs. It is the first charting title for Alborosie since 2018's Unbreakable: Alborosie Meets the Wailers United peaked at six.

To date, Alborosie has charted eight albums on the chart.

Known for hit songs, including Jah Jah Blessings with Etana, Kingston Town, Herbalist, and Call Up Jah, Alborosie won the Music of Black Origin (MOBO) award in 2011 for Best Reggae Act.

Elsewhere on the US Current Reggae Albums chart, Afrikan Blood, a various artistes set by Studio One, returns to number one, while Jason Mraz's Look For The Good rises to number two.

Coastin by Iration is three, Higher Place by Skip Marley is four, while Uprising Live! Limit by Bob Marley and the Wailers is five.

Rising from 23 to six is King Tubby's Prophecies of Dub, while Bob Marley's Songs of Freedom: The Island Years is up 17 spots to seven.

Welcome to Treasure Island by JC and The Reggae Starzz is eight, This is Jamaica Ska (Various Artistes) by Studio One is nine, and The Bridge by Indubious falls from one to 10.

On the streaming-driven Billboard Reggae Albums chart, Bob Marley and the Wailers hang tight at one for a 69th week, while Shaggy's Best of Shaggy: The Boombastic Collection is steady at two.

World on Fire and Set in Stone by Stick Figure are three and four, respectively; while UB40's Greatest Hits stays put at five.

Sean Paul's Dutty Classics Collection is firm at six, while The Trinity re-enters the chart at seven.

American reggae band Rebelution controls the remaining three places on the chart. At eight is Live at Red Rocks, while Count Me In and Falling into Place are nine and 10, respectively.

On regional charts, roots singer Chrisinti takes over the number one spot on The Foundation Radio Network (New York) Reggae chart with My Trod (Fully Anointed).

Magic by Lee Kelly spends a second week at the top of the South Florida Reggae chart.