Alicia keeps the Order

ALTHOUGH she graduated from Penn State University with a bachelor of science degree in Agricultural Business Management, a career in acting was what Alicia Irons wanted to pursue.

Irons — who is originally from Braeton in Portmore, St Catherine — plays the role of Karyn King in the new sitcom House Out of Order, which premiered three weeks ago.

“Acting is what I always wanted to do. I took some classes in Philadelphia and one month later, I booked my first gig and the rest is history,” Irons told the Jamaica Observer recently.

She made her debut in The Legend of Black Tom (2005), directed by Deron Albright and starred Manwell Glenn, Steven M Snyder, and Yao B Nunoo.

Subsequent roles include the American television reality series Bert the Conqueror, She Who Finds a Husband, the Sessions Web Series, and Pressed.

Her latest role in House Out of Order is one that she easily connected with.

“My character brings conflict to the show. It wasn't challenging at all. I found Karyn to be like me, she's strong and full of confidence and can handle any situation that she's put in,” said Irons.

She shared her experience working on the sitcom.

“It was very professional. We have a great cast and crew who are talented and love to have fun,” she said.

House Out of Order features a predominantly Caribbean cast which includes Jamaicans Sardia Robinson and Damian Garth Brown, and Trinidadians DJ Anna, Rodell “Ro'dey” Cumberbath and Ultra Simmo. Other members of the cast include Ryan Lumas, Devon Stewart, Jovan Marie and Tasia Gill.

She explained how she got involved with the new sitcom.

“I've worked with Sardia Robinson in the past. She plays 'Viola' on the show. She referred me to Jeffrey Gunter and casting and rest is history,” she said.

House Out of Order, a half-hour sitcom, made its premiere on January 23, on National Black Television Media ( NBTV), an American cable channel found on channel 156 on Flow.

The series was created by Baron Jay Littleton Jr and Christopher Moore.

Prior to moving to Philadelphia at the age of eight, Irons attended the Dunrobin Primary School in Kingston.

“I currently reside in Los Angeles, California. I left Jamaica when I was eight years old and moved with my mom, sister and brother to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania,” said Irons.

Said Irons, “With House Out of Order, this show is groundbreaking because all actors are authentic and it's great to see us on television.”

Irons, who has family members who still reside in Jamaica, says she visits as often as she can. However, due to the novel cornavirus pandemic, her travels have been curtailed.

“I visit Jamaica every year and then COVID happened. Hopefully, I can make a trip this summer,” she concluded.