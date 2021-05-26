Alkaline takes 'Top Prize'

ALKALINE'S Top Prize takes the number one spot on the sales-driven US Current Reggae Albums chart with an impressive 1,527 copies sold in its first week. That doubles the 741 copies that his previous effort, 2016's New Level Unlocked, sold in its opening week.

Top Prize debuts at number two on the streaming- and sales-driven Billboard Reggae Albums chart. The set released by Autobam Records on May 14, has 14 songs including the previous hit Ocean Wave, Maniac, Hostage, and Nuh Trust Mankind.

The album also features on other Billboard charts including Top Current Album Sales (number 56) and Heatseekers Albums (number 19). For the first time, Alkaline debuts at number 37 on the publication's Emerging Artists Chart.

Here's a breakdown of Alkaline's first week sales figures. Total Album Sales streaming and sales combined 2,957; Song Sales 638; Track equivalent albums (TEA) 64; Audio Streaming 1,623,382; Video Streaming 355,103; and, Total (stream equivalent albums) SEA Audio 1,366.

Skillbeng also makes moves on the Billboard charts as the remix of Crocodile Teeth featuring rapper Nicki Minaj debuts at 100 on the Hot 100 chart. The song enters Digital Song Sales chart at 43 and is 182 on Billboard's Global 200.

This is the first time in four years that a Jamaican has entered the Billboard Hot 100. The last time this occurred was in April 2017 with Sean Paul's guest appearance on Enrique Iglesias's Subeme La Radio.

Meanwhile, on the US Current Reggae Albums chart, Coastin Dub by Iration rises three places to number two, while Uprising Live! Limit by Bob Marley re-enters the chart at three.

Skip Marley's Higher Place is up two spots to four, Look For the Good by Jason Mraz steps up to five, and Iration's Coastin is at six.

New on the chart at seven is the various artistes set Pirates Choice Vol 2 released by Steady Rollin Records, while dipping from one to eight Rocksteady Got Soul, a Studio One release by Soul Jazz Records.

Live at the Rainbow June 4, 1977 by Bob Marley and the Wailers rises three places to nine, while Fire and Stone: Prince Fatty Presents Stick Figure falls from three to 10.

Singer Ginjah makes his debut on the chart with Reggae Soul Man selling 24 copies to secure the number 16 spot, while last week's highest debut Moods by I-Octane backtracks from two to 18 with 20 copies.

On the Billboard Reggae Albums chart, Bob Marley and the Wailers are number one for a 72nd week with Legend, while Best of Shaggy: The Boombastic Collection by Shaggy drops to three.

World on Fire and Set in Stone by Stick Figure are four and five, respectively, while UB40's Greatest Hits and Dutty Classics Collection by Sean Paul are six and seven, respectively.

Sean Paul completes the double as Dutty Rock re-enters at eight, and Rebelution's Courage to Grow and Iration's Time Bomb are nine and 10, respectively.

On regional charts, God is Love by Beres Hammond and Popcaan hold the number one spots on both the South Florida Reggae and The Foundation Radio Network (New York) Reggae chart.