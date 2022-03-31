Alkaline to lay 'rules' in Jamaica

HIGH off the success of Sunday's stage show in Florida, Alkaline's New Rules is looking forward to host the event locally.

Ricardo “Shuzzr” Smith is Alkaline's spokesperson.

“An announcement should be made later this week as it relates to the staging of New Rules in Jamaica,” Smith told the Jamaica Observer on Wednesday.

On Sunday, patrons crammed into the Miramar Regional Ampitheater in Florida to witness a workmanlike performance from Alkaline and other acts, including Dovey Magnum, newcomer 450, Grammy-nominated singer Wayne Wonder, Billboard-charting artiste Kranium, and a guest appearance by Mavado.

“Alkaline stood in profound strength and humility. He unleashed a slew of hits from his extensive catalogue, while performing in unison with his band to an energetic audience while in high 'Vendetta' energy. His formula remains undisputed, with him still holding the keys to the city,” said Smith.

'Vendetta' refers to Alkaline's fans.

Kereena Beckford, Alkaline's sister who also doubles as his manager, was excited about the staging of New Rules.

“I would like to thank all of our sponsors, the team, and the artistes who performed. There has been a lot of inquiries about New Rules Jamaica, and we would like to let the fans know that we will be announcing the details in the coming days. But it's looking like summer 2022, plus other surprises of course,” said Beckford.

New Rules was first held in Jamaica in 2017. The following year it was held in New York. Sunday's staging was the third in the series.