Alkaline to set Rules in Miami

THE third staging of dancehall artiste Alkaline's popular series, New Rules, is set to unfold tomorrow at the Miramar Regional Park Ampitheatre in Florida.

Alkaline explained what patrons can expect at the event.

“The fans will create their own experience, but they can expect good music, premium VIP services, souvenirs, lots of food vendors and much more. It's a live band show which music lovers rarely get to experience. The diverse roster of artistes performing, along with their extensive music catalogue, will give the Vendetta fans the best experience,” Alkaline told the Jamaica Observer.

Emerging act 450, Grammy-nominated singer Wayne Wonder, Billboard-charting singjay Kranium, and Dovey Magnum comprise the event's line-up.

Wayne Wonder — who is known for hits such as No Letting Go, Joyride, Hold Me Now, and Bonafide Love — is excited to be a part of New Rules.

“I just want to come out, have fun and alongside the supporters appreciate the wholesome Jamaican entertainment after this two-year slowdown. I'm always up for anything that positively affects the culture and I believe this is a necessary blend of eras. That needs to happen,” said Wayne Wonder.

Wayne Wonder's most recent singles are Tuff Times featuring Mr G, and Please Me which was produced by Bomdem Music.

Deejay 450 hopes to create a positive impression in South Florida.

“Fans can expect a great performance. This is my first time performing on the New Rules stage, so I'm definitely gearing up to give a high-energy performance,” said the deejay.

“I live for my fans and remember a me say Bawl Out. On Sunday, we breaking them old rules and making new ones, time to shake things up. I'm always excited to see my fans as my success is because of them,” said deejay Dovey Magnum.

New Rules was previously held in Jamaica in 2017 and in New York in 2018.