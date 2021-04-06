All the 'Better' for Aidonia

All the 'Better' for AidoniaTuesday, April 06, 2021
|
BY KEVIN JACKSON
|
Last Friday, the album Destined 2 Win by rapper Lil Tjay was released by Columbia Records. One of its tracks, What You Wanna Do , samples Aidonia's 2016 song, Better .
In an interview with the Jamaica Observer, Aidonia expressed pleasure at the recognition.
“It's a great feeling to see that my music is crossing over into other markets and making an impact with the youth. [It] just shows you that even though we live in Jamaica the music doesn't stop here so. That's why I always try to put out quality over quantity. This is a good look and big up Lil Tjay for that,” he said.
The requisite paperwork for use of the sample was negotiated by his management.
“They never linked me directly, it came through my management team and they work out the business. But when they told me it really felt good to know that people internationally are recognising the talent more,” Aidonia added.
Better is produced by Ancient Records and featured on the Moonlight rhythm. The song's co-producers Onton Mitchell and Dekembe Perry as well as Aidonia, whose real name is Sheldon Lawrence, received writers credit for the sample.
Aidonia emerged on the music scene in the early 2000s. He is known for a string of hit songs including Yeah Yeah; Fi Di Jockey; Tip Pon Yuh Toe; and Run Road.
His latest hit is Dat Eazy.
What You Wanna Do is produced by JabariOnTheBeat and AriaTheProducer.
Lil Tjay, who is best known for the hit Calling My Phone (which topped the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Songs Chart in February), was in Jamaica in February working on his album at Geejam Studio in Portland.
Born Tione Jayden Merritt to Jamaican parents, the 19-year-old rapper is from South Bronx in New York. Interestingly, his brother and fellow rapper Melvoni also sampled Better in his 2020 song One Man Army, which was released by Epic Records.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy