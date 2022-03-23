Alpha doubles up on Billboard

PATRA became the first female artiste from Jamaica to score a number one album on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart on April 30, 1994. She achieved that feat with Queen of the Pack , her major label debut for Epic Records.

Since then, five others have done so — Diana King, Etana, Queen Ifrica, Koffee, and Spice.

Shenseea threw her hat in the ring with her debut album Alpha, which debuts at number two on the latest chart.

Alpha —released via Rich Immigrants/Interscope/IGA — sold 4,879 units (with 845 copies sold in pure album sales). The set also debuted at three on Billboard's Heatseekers chart.

This is the first time in seven months that a Jamaican female artiste has entered the iReggae Album chart's top-10 tier. Spice opened at number six last August with her VP Records debut 10, with 1,447 in total units (676 in pure album sales).

However, despite a less than expected debut on the album chart, Shenseea continues to make moves on multiple Billboard airplay charts with R U That featuring rapper 21 Savage.

R U That skips from 35 to 34 on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay, while holding steady at 31 on Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay. On Rap Airplay, the song is firm at 24, while on Rhythmic Top 40 Airplay, it steps up from 35 to 32.

On this week's Billboard Reggae Albums chart, Bob Marley and the Wailers log 115 weeks in the number one spot with Legend: The Best of Bob Marley and the Wailers, while Shaggy's Best of Shaggy: The Boombastic Collection slips one rung to three.

Sean Paul's Dutty Classics Collection falls to four, UB40's Greatest Hits is down to five; while World on Fire and Set in Stone both by Stick Figure are six and seven, respectively.

Dutty Rock, the Grammy-winning album by Sean Paul, hovers in the eighth spot, while at nine he has Mad Love: The Prequel.

Welcome to Jamrock by Damian “Junior Gong” Marley is firm at 10.

On Billboard's Global 200 chart, No Lie by Sean Paul and Dua Lipa re-enters at 184, while on the Global Excluding US chart, No Lie rises from 142 to 114. Cheap Thrills by Sia featuring Sean Paul bolts 161-146.

On regional charts, Keith Cole's Who Cares takes over the number one spot on the South Florida Reggae chart, while on the F oundation Radio Network (New York) Music chart, Weh Ya Gone by Cocoa Tea is the top song.