Althea Hewitt on a new mission

LESS than two months after adding festival song finalist to her curriculum vitae, reggae singer Althea Hewitt is back on the road promoting her latest single Talking They Talking.

According to Hewitt, the song carries an important message about the negative impact of gossiping.

“You are going to love this new track... It is about the need to be more careful in how we use our words. We are free to speak, but it doesn't mean you must or have to speak. Sometimes it's good not to say anything, especially when you have nothing good to say,” she told the Jamaica Observer.

Released on August 16, Talking They Talking is on the Ah All Artistes imprint. The song has an accompanying music video.

Hewitt was one of 12 finalists in this year's Festival Song Competition held in July, with her song Jamaica Nice. The competition was, however, won by Stacious with Jamaica Spirit.

Hewitt said she is grateful for the exposure the contest gave her.

“I really want to thank the JCDC (Jamaica Cultural Development Commission) and the Minister of Gender, Culture, Entertainment and Sport, the Hon Olivia 'Babsy' Grange for their incredible work to make the Festival song competition possible,” she said. “My sincere gratitude to all who were willing to endorse me, recorded videos and showed support in various ways.”

With a career spanning over two decades, Hewitt, as part of the quartet Fourth Street Sisters, was a mainstay act at hotels on both the north and south coasts. The group disbanded in the late 1990s.

Hailing from east Kingston, she is a graduate of Camperdown High in that section of the Corporate Area. She fine-tuned her skills at the Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts in Kingston.

She sang back-up harmony in the studio and on stage for a number of recording artistes including Beres Hammond, Boris Gardiner, Dwight Pinkney, John Holt, Garnet Silk, Norris Man, Bush Man, Richie Spice, Colin Levy, and Chrisinti.

Hewitt also did background harmonies for Chaka Demus and Pliers and worked with Sony Records recording artiste Diana King.

She has a 15-song album, Introducing Althea Hewitt, released in 2008. Her other songs include Unconditional Love, Spread Love, and So I Go.