Amanyea does LA LA

Dancehall singjay Amanyea hopes that her newest track, LA LA , will bring about positive energy among her listeners.

“ LA LA is where dancehall meets trap to create a twerkable 'bubble gyal a bubble' bam bam jumping atmosphere, driving the body to move and reclaiming woman power. I hope listeners feel all of that when they hear it, and just cyaan stop dance once you press play,” she told the Jamaica Observer.

Produced by Koastal Kings (Keneil Delisser and Shamir Walker), the song was released on October 15.

Amanyea (full name: Amanyea Stines) is a past student of Wolmer's Girls' School and Immaculate Conception High School. She later attended Penn State and the University of Miami for tertiary education where she studied engineering and public relations.

The artiste, who is also a professional dancer, said she recognised her passion for music from an early age.

“When I was younger, I would obsess over different artistes and different genres, listening to Shakira, Avril Lavigne then Super Cat, Tanya Stephens and Diana King with a little Erykah Badu and Lauryn Hill and of course, Missy Elliot, Jay-Z, and Eminem. I was addicted to music and being a dancer made it even worse because dance and music are married; (they) go hand in hand. At 13, I started writing my own songs and that's when I realized I wanted to be an artiste,” she explained.

Her other tracks include TOP GIRL, No Dibby Dibby, and Aye Aye.

She, some day, hopes to collaborate with Shenseea, Dexta Daps, Teejay, Kranium and Doja Cat.

Amanyea has big hopes for her career in the coming years.

“I am here to make a mark in Jamaican culture and I hope to be a part of the big names. In five years, I want my music to be a staple in dancehall and I hope to be performing, recording and touring! Sharing my music everywhere,” she told the Observer.