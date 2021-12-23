Amanyea gives back

On the heels of her giveaway, dancehall singjay Amanyea is imploring other entertainers to give back.

“Giving back benefits you as much as it does for others. Entertainers work so hard to create their music and to get their message across, hoping to create a sense of purpose and to relate to someone's life. So giving back helps to build that same sense of purpose while being able to better someone else's life around you, especially ones that support your music and creativity,” she told the Jamaica Observer.

On November 30, 10 high school girls were awarded Kindle Fire tablets. This was a joint initiative with local digital agency ESRIOM.

The giveaway sought to reward girls who set positive examples and make an impact in their school and communities. The giveaway's name stemmed from Amanyea's Top Girl, which speaks about females who are unapologetic themselves.

The recipients were chosen from a social media competition. Entrants between the ages of 13 and 18 were required to to post a video to their Instagram pages sharing why they needed the table to share what dreams and aspirations they had. They were asked to tag Amanyea and ESRIOM in the posts.

Out of close to 20 entries, a total of 10 top girl winners were selected from different parishes. They included Tinaeya Briscoe (Annotto Bay High), Ashanti James (Green Island High School), Fayon Smikle (Glenmuir High School), Mickellee Cushnie (St Hugh's High School for Girls), Shadekay Bolt (Kingston Technical High School), Shamara Cobran (Annotto Bay High School), Vanessa Palmer (St Catherine High School), Alexandra White (Bellefield High School), Shavel Brown (Donald Quarrie High School), and Daveina Bailey (Buff Bay High School).

Amanyea (full name: Amanyea Stines) is a past student of Wolmer's Girls' School and Immaculate Conception High School. She later attended Penn State and the University of Miami where she studied engineering and public relations.

Her other songs, include No Dibby Dibby and Aye Aye.