Ambiance cries for loved ones lost

Ambiance is still grieving the loss of his loved ones. He bares the emotional wounds on Cry , his debut single.

He first started writing Cry a few days after his grandfather's passing in 2018.

“I did the chorus from that experience and then used past experiences to finish the two verses...I never really changed or added any lines to the song...but due to losing more and more people, the song became more meaningful and emotional. I still have a hard time singing or listening to the song without feeling like I've just lost someone..,” the artiste, whose real name is Alroy Jovaune Campbell, said.

As a typical male, Ambiance did not show a lot of emotion when he lost family members and friends. Instead, he kept the emotions bottled up.

“Now whenever I perform the song or listen to it when I'm alone, it brings back all that pain at once, which is not easy to control,” the 22-year-old Ambiance said.

Cry was released on March 18, jointly produced by Gubel's Music, Genesiz Records and Russell Records labels. It is available on all major digital distribution networks via Zojak Worldwide.

He said he chose the name Ambiance because the name represents the type of music that he wanted to do.

“I want to do music that changes the mood of a person and place,” he explained.

Born July 1, 1999, he grew up in Thompson Town, Clarendon, where he attended Vere Technical High for three years, before transferring to Thompson Town High. He did so without his parent's knowledge. He believes the gamble paid off, as he graduated at 16 with four CXCs and two subjects in City and Guilds.

After landing a job as a security guard, he recorded his first song FOAG with a co-worker, Alpha, in 2019, but the song was never released.

He inked a recording and booking deal with Gubel's Music in November 2021, and since then, the team has worked towards getting that big break. His first single, Cry, is already a huge hit in his community.

Music remains therapy for Ambiance.

“Music initially became a part of me due to anxiety and depression. I always kept things to myself no matter how painful, but realising that writing about an experience or a feeling — good or bad — and performing it feels much better than venting to someone,” he said.