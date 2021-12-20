Ambition drives newcomer Yaksta

The Jamaica Observer's Entertainment Desk continues its look at the major stories which helped to shape 2021.

THE year 2021 was the breakout period for fusion recording artiste Yaksta. In April he topped the charts for several weeks with Ambition , a song about self-reflection. The life-changing hit remains his biggest to date.

“The most standout moment for me this past year was just enjoying the space and enjoying the reception to the songs. My actual entrance on the music scene was the standout,” Yaksta shared in an interview on the weekend.

Ambition gave the St Mary-bred crop and cattle farmer the breakthrough he craved for five years.

“The success of Ambition was a life-changing moment. It changed my life exponentially – businesswise, musical wise – and it gave me exposure, both locally and overseas. And I'm still growing,” he added.

Yaksta continued, “A lot of lessons were learnt this year and I am still learning. It shows that with growth comes a lot of responsibilities, and whole heap a tings will change regarding friendships.”

Produced by Marlon Easy and released in January by Afro Boi Entertainment/WussMuzikk, Ambition took Yaksta from obscurity to fame.

“I wanted to show di youths that there are innovative ways to make money [other] than through scamming. The inspiration for di song was a self-reflection and revolution experience. I started looking into myself at the things dat I used to do. I spent money lavishly to fit into a particular circle. Looking back in 2020, I decided it was time to make a difference an' to take a shift from what I was doing,” he told this writer in April.

Raised by a single parent in St Mary, Yaksta has made a living tilling the soil as depicted in Ambition's music video. He is passionate about cattle and crop farming.

The journey, he said, has been tough. At one stage, he contemplated giving up music.

“Bwoy, if mi did know it would've been so hard I would've turned back. Di journey was not an easy one for me. Whole heap of ups and downs an' life-learnt lessons. Whole heap of robbing mi get same way but, I wouldn't change it for nothing at all. This journey taught me so much about di business. It's actually a blessing for me an' it makes me appreciate it every day,” he shared.

Born Kemaul Martin, Yaksta found solace in writing songs after working in the tourism sector at Bamboo Beach Club, Jamaica Grande Hotel, and then RIU in Montego Bay.

In 2018 he released songs including Home and Boogie Woogie, and Te Amo (remix) featuring Mr Vegas and Topo La Maskara was released in 2020, which gave him an underground following. Even then, there were challenges.

He said having group support helps to keep him grounded.

“It is key to never change your foundation. The calibre of people I had before made Yaksta what he is today. Each day I try to meditate on all the good and bad I have done. Having real people around you can actually make you bloom better. You deserve to have good friends in your circle.”

Yaksta's other songs in 2021 include Emotions featuring Nation Boss, Assets (Fowl Coop), Hype and Bruck, and Freedom with 10Tik.