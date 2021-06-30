Amel hosts 'brunch'

UK host Amel Rachedi's global appreciation for music has led to the start of the weekly online show Brunch With Amel.

Now, a year old, the programme has seen several Jamaican acts being featured.

“They are all incredible, and what I love the most is they loved that I came to Jamaica with my producer, Natisia McGlashan, and were inspired. We travelled all that way to do such an amazing thing for the culture… Guests were just how I imagined from Zoom [calls]. They are all super fun and amazing talented artistes – Sean Paul, Beenie Man, Tarrus Riley, and Charly Black. Shaggy was the only one I met for first time [and] didn't interview on Zoom before,” she told the Jamaica Observer.

Other international artistes who have appeared on the show include: American singer Keri Hilson; Nigerian Afrobeat act Davido; and Trinidad and Tobago soca stars Nailah Blackman, Kes, and Nessa Preppy.

Brunch With Amel airs on YouTube and Instagram Live weekly to Rachedi's 504 and 31,300 followers, respectively.

“I wanted to give artistes overseas a platform, rather than just focusing on London. I wanted to be different and unique; a powerhouse, so I decided to branch out to Jamaica. Apart from that I genuinely wanted to keep people entertained in lockdown, whilst also doing greatness for the culture,” she said.

Rachedi – who hails from Cardiff in Wales – is also a radio host on Pulse 88 Radio. She earned a diploma in media at City and Islington College in London.

She said she has been listening to reggae and dancehall since she was 10 years old. She visited Jamaica for the first time in May this year. She said she is hoping to do more shows with Jamaican acts.

“I'm excited to see where the show goes from here. Brunch With Amel is always open to supporting talent all over,” Rachedi said.