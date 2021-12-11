Amlak pleads with parents

Amlak RedSquare is recommending that parents desist from giving their children toy guns for Christmas gifts. Instead, they should consider a musical instrument.

“The crime rate is increasing over the years based on police reports, so let us look at the situation seriously and move away from this gun image. Find something more meaningful to give, especially boys, who love to play with toy guns,” he said.

“How about a toy guitar or drum set? They could also consider a piano or tambourine. Perhaps, they could be helping and nurturing their children in becoming a professional guitarist,” he continued.

Toy guns are listed as banned/restricted under the Jamaica Customs Act and are prohibited from importation without the requisite approval from the Ministry of National Security. However, many find their way in the hands of children.

According to that Ministry of National Security, toy guns are restricted in Jamaica as they are deemed as a threat and can be used for illicit purposes.

Amlak RedSquare is preparing for what he describes as a “benefit performance” later this month. He said this is one way he's is giving back for Yuletide season.

“This will be put on by the Jamaica O C R Foundation and the venue will be Allman Town Village in Red Hills, St Andrew. The link came through a selector from United Kingdom. He reached out to me last week saying that he was organising a show and if I was interested. I agreed because it is is a community service and I believe in giving back to society,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

Amlak RedSquare (given name Omar Gordon) was raised in the McIntyre Villa community of east Kingston often referred to as Dunkirk. He attended Excelsior and St George's high schools in Kingston.

He recorded his first song, Jah Its Your Love, on the LMR label in 2001.

He has two albums, an 11-track set titled The Humble Warrior, as well as the 12-song Ganja Free. His single, Lauf Out Loud, recently peaked at number three on the Johnny Wonder's Caribbean Music Pool chart.