Amlak RedSquare does Same Thing

AMLAK RedSquare is of the opinion that some problems faced in society are a result of covetousness. This message is brought out in the singjay's recently release single Same Thing , produced on the Pure Music label.

“ Same Thing is a typical dancehall topic. Some people are not happy to see others being progressive and ambitious so they will do everything possible to break their spirit of goodwill and determination,” Amlak RedSquare told the Jamaica Observer.

“I am speaking as a voice from the inner city where many youths are struggling to survive and yet, there are many who refuse to offer a helping hand,” he continued.

But all is not lost, he contends. He lists acts including Bounty Killer, Agent Sasco, and Spragga Benz among those who are trying to make a difference in their communities.

“He [Bounty Killer] is the poor people defender and he puts his words to action by giving back to hospitals and schools. Only recently he has donated 40 tablets to the Seaview Gardens Primary School,” he said.

Born Omar Gordon, the singjay grew up in the inner-city community of McIntyre Villa in east Kingston. A former student of Excelsior and Dunoon high schools, he recorded his first song, Jah Jah It's Your Love in 2012. His other songs include Run The Place, and Heart A Love. His album titled Book of Judges was released in 2016 while EP, The Humble Warrior, was released in 2014.