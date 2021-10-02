Amlak RedSquare gets loud

Amlak RedSquare is encouraging parents to monitor their children's online classes so students can get the best out of learning experience.

“It's no hidden truth that a lot of parents do not have the knowledge and skills to supervise their children. Truth is, many parents have to hustle to put food on the the table. But, those who can, I beseech you to try and monitor your child because many (children) are not responsible enough to do this on their own,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

Online classes were introduced just weeks after the novel coronavirus surfaced in Jamaica in March 2020. This was to address the possibility of the virus being spread in the island. Since then, the island recorded more than 83,000 confirmed cases and close to 1,900 deaths.

Reports also surfaced that during the first year of the pandemic, a frightening 50 per cent of the nation's school population had been missing from online classes due to several factors, including lack of Internet access and not owning a device such as a laptop and tablet.

Amlak RedSquare is currently promoting Laugh Out Loud, released two weeks ago on the Delly Ranx-owned Pure Music Production label.

“It's a song for the ladies. The producer (Delly Ranx) sent me four 'riddims', that I should put a song on the one I liked best and this is what I have done,” he said.

“The song (Laugh Out Loud) is now number three on the Johnny Wonder chart. This is a Caribbean pooled chart where selectors and deejays vote for their favourite songs, not only in the Caribbean but the diaspora. So, I am happy... The aim now is to get it on the Billboard charts,” he said.

Amlak RedSquare has hit the iTunes Reggae Charts twice. The songs include Nah Beg Parts ft Ras Charmer, peaked at 15, and Heart A Love, a collaboration with Kvng Tat, which reached 32.

Born Omar Gordon in McIntyre Villas in east Kingston, Amlak RedSquare attended Excelsior High School and St George's College. He released his first song, Jah Jah It's Your Love, on LMR label in 2012.

He has been credited with two EPs — Ganja Free and Humble Lion — as well as an album, Book of Judges.