Amlak supports DNA test for dads

Rastafari singjay Amlak RedSquare says he is in full support of DNA testing at birth which would determine the father of a child.

This comes in the wake of St James Member of Parliament Heroy Clarke's intention to take a Bill to Parliament to legislate DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid) testing at birth. This, he feels, would prevent a number of domestic violence cases and even murders in the island.

“Yes, I am all for DNA testing, because too many men are given children they did not father for one reason or another. This is what I call fraud. This is what is referred to as 'jacket', and most Jamaican men cannot deal with it. If the man knows from early the true situation [knowing it's for another man] that's a different situation, but for transparency do the testing,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

Amlak RedSquare is recommending that Jamaicans practise safe sex and resist multiple partners, which could result in the woman calling the names of several men who could be the possible father for her child.

“I believe in truth and honesty and would not want to be caught in a position where my name is being called with a 'bag a man' out there, especially, when I consider myself a family man,” he said.

Amlak RedSquare, born Omar Gordon, and his wife Nickeeta, have started a family-oriented podcast since 2019.

“This was to deal with issues surrounding our lives. I was afraid to go to a therapist. So, we bought the equipment which includes camera and microphones for recordings. Then we sit and talk about these issues. I did the editing and the first episode titled 'Friendship and Marriage' was out February 13, 2021. However, what happened later is that we found out other families were experiencing the same issues, and that our podcast could help to save a lot of relationships and families in Jamaica and worldwide,” he said.

The range of topics explored on the podcast include miscarriages and how these affect relationships; views about stepmothers/stepfathers; and being selfish in a relationship.

Amlak RedSquare was born and raised in McIntyre Villa, a community in east Kingston referred to as Dunkirk. He attended Excelsior High and St George's College in Kingston.

He recorded his first song, Jah Jah It's Your Love, on the LMR label in 2001. He has two EPs — Humble Warrior and Ganja Free — and an album, Book of Judges.