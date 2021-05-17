Ammoye gives it her all

Jamaican-born , Canada-based singer Ammoye last week released the video for her Juno-nominated song Give it All . The song was produced by Adrian Hanson for Donsome Records.

“The inspiration behind Give it All is all about freedom. Coming out of the chains and bondage of fear, darkness, suppression and oppression. It was inspired by a time in my life when I was feeling the energy of helplessness and being so broken inside and not knowing how to or feeling will I ever get out of the situation. It was like going through a dark night of the soul experience if you will, but then finding the inner strength, will and drive to free myself from that challenge,” Ammoye told the Jamaica Observer.

Give it All enjoyed some success in Canada where it figured prominently on radio as well as the Rebel Vibez Canadian Top Ten Reggae chart.

Ammoye explained how the collaboration with Hanson came about.

“The decision to work with Adrian Hanson came to me through synchronicity. My manager at the time, Kaya, made the introduction. He brought the track to me at the time and when I heard it, right away I could hear the melody and lyrics flowing into me. It was like channelling, receiving and downloading the lyrics from my 'Higher Self'. It just flowed into me. I knew I had to work with him. I did, and here we are,” she said.

The video for Give it All was directed by Ghanian film-maker Jim Resley.

Give it All is among five songs nominated for the 2021 Juno Award for Reggae Recording of the Year, Canada's equivalent to the Grammys. The other nominees are: Black Man by Blessed (Jumpshot); Roots Rock by Dubmatix featuring Micah Shemiah, Lasai and Big Sugar (Renegade Studios/Fontana North *The Orchard); Let it Be Done by Kirk Diamond (The Movement of Ahryel); and I Pray by Tome and Sean Kingston (Kiza Music).

“When I heard that the song was nominated for a Juno Award, it came as a wonderful surprise! I was elated and filled with excitement. The Juno awards in Canada is like the Grammy Awards in the United States — the highest accolade you can achieve in the music industry here in Canada — so it's a great honour to be recognised and acknowledged in this way,” she said.

This is Ammoye's fifth nomination. Ammoye hails from Halse Hall in Clarendon. She moved to Canada during her teenage years.