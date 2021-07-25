An 'abnormal' return for DJ Nicholas

GOSPEL singjay DJ Nicholas says his fifth album, Abnormal Decibels, is a continuation of his musical journey, and will challenge believers to re-evaluate how they share Christ's message.

“My albums are a continuation of each other. I try to remain consistent with the shout and loud themes,” the Florida-based artiste told Jamaica Observer.

“This time I added the word 'abnormal', because I intentionally used some abnormal-sounding beats, such as the ones in the songs Earth Lord, Not Normal, and Shield n Cover Me,” he continued.

DJ Nicholas had a virtual launch party for the 15-track Abnormal Decibels on Saturday, June 10, with live-streaming on his website and social media pages. The launch was also broadcast on local gospel station LOVE 101 FM.

Last week, the set — released by On The Shout Inc/Da Journey Productions — entered the sales-driven US Current Reggae Albums Chart at number 16. The weekly chart ranks the top-selling albums (vinyl, CD and digital).

So far, he said, he has received positive feedback from his listeners who have gravitated to songs, including Faith Over Fear, Earth Lord, Timeless, and Not Normal — the last two being his favourites “because of the lyrics and delivery”.

He said that Not Normal, which opens the album, “encourages people to minister [the gospel] through ways that are unorthodox or unusual”. With this in mind, he disclosed that his target audience includes both Christians and non-Christians.

“Variety is good and some people are not interested in worship songs or traditional gospel songs. I desire that my music will reach those people and inspire them into a deeper relationship with God,” he said.

The album also features collaborations with local, regional and international acts such as Jason Mighty (Dance Off), Positive from Trinidad and Tobago (Faith Over Fear), and American worship minister Anthony Brown (None Like You). Brown is widely known for the song Trust in You and Worth.

Abnormal Decibels is co-produced by Da Journey Production and DJ Nicholas's independent label On the Shout Inc. Established producers in Jamaica's gospel music industry, including Rolando Blake and Dale “Dizzle” Virgo, as well as Joey 2 Kool from Guyana are credited on the project.

Abnormal Decibels is available on iTunes and Amazon.

The gospel artiste began teasing music for the album as far back as last September with the hopes of a release earlier this year, but those plans were dashed due to the ongoing pandemic. Still, DJ Nicholas believes the delay gave him an opportunity to add more material to the album and venture into

“I intended to launch the album for Easter, but the production wasn't finished, so I had to push back to summer, which, I believe, is still a good time,” he said.

“I believe the pandemic forced me to be able to produce more music. It put me in a position to build a home studio and start investing in video production equipment, so I can continue producing more songs and videos,” he continued.

Now relocated in Florida, DJ Nicholas (given name Nicholas Eccleston) said he does face challenges connecting with his Jamaican audience due to distance, but he tries to remain relevant through social media. In addition, he tries to make appearances at local gospel events such as Genesis and Fun in the Son.

DJ Nicholas's other albums are On the Shout, Louder Than Ever, School of Volume, and The Audiologist.