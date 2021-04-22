An air of relief

ENTERTAINMENT fraternity members joined persons worldwide on Tuesday in signalling a sigh of relief at the guilty verdict for Minnesota cop Derek Chauvin, who was charged with the death of African American George Floyd in May last year.

A number of entertainers took to social media to express their feelings as the 45-year-old police officer with 19 years of service was found guilty by a jury on charges of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter.

Bounty Killer shared his feelings on Instagram, commending the move to convict the cop.

“At least America stand up once and they will have to stand up very soon again for Daunte Wright too. It just never seem to stop,” he posted.

Wright, a 20-year-old African American man, was shot and killed by a police officer during a traffic stop on April 11. The officer, Kimberly Ann Potter, is said to have mistook her gun for a taser.

Spice, who is now based in Atlanta, also weighed in on the guilty verdict.

“Guilty!!!” she declared on Twitter.

“Yesss. Say his name George Floyd #mood for the day. Let's celebrate together it's a start,” Spice continued.

Singer Nadine Sutherland used Facebook to share her thoughts on the verdict, noting that the image of Floyd's daughter left her gutted.

“I'm trying to process my sadness, although I'm elated at the verdict/ Babylon your system will always have a victim, the anguished cries still rising, but I will continue to chant them down like a Rastaman. The marathon is still on. We will never get weary,” Sutherland posted.

Floyd, 46, was being arrested on suspicion of using a counterfeit US$20 bill. During the arrest, Chauvin, a white police officer with the Minneapolis Police Department, knelt on Floyd's neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds after he was handcuffed and lying face down. Two other police officers, J Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane, assisted Chauvin in restraining Floyd. A fourth police officer, Tou Thao, prevented bystanders from interfering.

While handcuffed and prior to being placed on the ground, Floyd had exhibited signs of anxiety, but after being restrained he became more distressed, complaining of breathing difficulties and the knee on his neck, and expressing fear of dying.

The following day, after videos made by witnesses and security cameras became public. All four officers were dismissed. Two autopsies found Floyd's death to be a homicide.