An evening with the University Singers

For the past 24 years the Bank of Jamaica has partnered with the University Singers for their annual Christmas concert.

Last year the calendar event was curtailed due to the pandemic and a television special was produced drawing on some of the choir's memorable performances. However, this year it was decided that despite the ongoing ban on mass gatherings a fresh performance was needed for the event's faithful. It will be aired on Television Jamaica on Christmas day at 5:30 pm. The event will also be available on the TV station's online platform, 1spotmedia.com.

President of the University Singers Gavane Ferguson told the Jamaica Observer that the Christmas Day concert will feature some of the holiday favourites that audiences have come to know and love, as well as some new additions.

“The show comprises traditional Christmas songs and carols. We have also included a number of Jamaican composers, including the late Noel Dexter and our own Franklin Halliburton. There are also guest performers. We have Dr Althea Neblett on oboe as well as a duet featuring Paulette Bellamy on violin and Emily Dixon on cello. The performance was recorded inside the chapel at the University of the West Indies' Mona campus and will also feature a vox pop involving members of the choir as well as the general public,” said Ferguson.

He noted that all precautions were taken and protocols observed when recording the television special in light of the ever-present pandemic.

“All members of the choir have been vaccinated but we were not taking any chances and so, just before the recording, the choir, as well as members of the production and technical teams were mandated to take a COVID test and had to produce a negative result in order to participate. We also limited the amount of movement and choreography. In between takes the chapel was cleared and the area sanitised; there were also sanitisation stations placed around the chapel for everyone to use,” Ferguson noted.

Among the holiday pieces being performed is the solo O Holy Night by soprano Althea McKenzie. This carol has been performed at every staging of the Christmas concert. Carolyn Reid-Cameron, another soprano with the University Singers, will perform Rock Di Baby. The choir's favourites including Come Ye Lofty, Dexter's Sing Di Chorus medley and Ding Dong Merrily have also made it onto this year's programme.