An OJ for Ernie Ranglin

An OJ for Ernie RanglinSaturday, August 07, 2021
|
BY HOWARD CAMPBELL
|
Guitar maestro Ernie Ranglin has been awarded the Order of Jamaica (OJ) for his contribution to Jamaican music. The OJ is the country's fifth highest honour.
The Jamaican Government made the announcement yesterday through newspaper publication. It contained the 144 names of recipients for this year's National Honours and Awards which takes place on October 18 at King's House in Kingston.
Ranglin, 89, is among a handful of survivors from the early days of Jamaica's music industry. Born in Manchester, he cut his teeth as a musician in the Val Bennett and Eric Deans orchestras during the late 1940s.
In the 1950s, Ranglin became an in-demand session musician on calypso and mento records, before switching to ska and rocksteady a decade later.
His distinct style can be heard on hit songs such as Easy Snapping by Theophilus Beckford and It Hurts to be Alone by The Wailers.
A key member of Island Records' early years, Ranglin arranged singer Millie Small's 1964 ska song My Boy Lollipop which helped put the label on the international map. It went into the Top 10 of charts in the United States and United Kingdom.
During the 1970s, Ranglin toured as Jimmy Cliff's musical director. Since the 1980s, he has collaborated with diverse acts such as The Skatalites, Monty Alexander, Baaba Maal and guitarist Charlie Hunter.
Ranglin received an Order of Distinction in 1973.
Other members of the music fraternity recognised in the annual honour roll are legendary bass player Aston “Family Man” Barrett, who will receive the Order of Distinction (Commander Class).
Lloyd “Judge” Ferguson, Donald “Tabby” Shaw and Fitzroy “Bunny” Simpson of The Mighty Diamonds, and gospel deejay Cleve “Stitchie” Laing are recipients of the Order of Distinction (Officer Class).
Mercedes “Sadie” Soas, a pioneer in Jamaican fashion, has also been awarded the OD (Commander Class).
