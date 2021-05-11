An unforgettable day

BOB Marley's dead. Wow. It's May 11, 1981. Around 11:45 am on my first day of my dream job, the phone rings. Freshly hired as Don Taylor's assistant, I merrily answered, “Good morning, Don Taylor Artiste Management.” Rita Marley uttered one word…“Don.” With slight trepidation, I handed the phone to my new boss standing next to me. By the look of dread on Don's face, it was obvious that our world was about to change.

Don Taylor's Miami-based company, D T A M represented reggae's 'Big Three' – Bob Marley, Jimmy Cliff and Gregory Isaacs. Prior to my first day, I had dreams of one day meeting Bob Marley. Even though I knew he was very sick and en route to his home in Jamaica, I had hope. Going in as a huge Marley fan, I never dreamed that this day, this one event, would inexplicably link us for life.

“Why today, Bob?”, I asked myself again and again. There had to be some reason I was chosen to be in this office, on this morning. Within hours, I was witness to – nay, be a participant in – reggae music history. A day that began with excitement, anticipation and promise ended with sadness, bewilderment, and deception.

The King had gone home to Zion…Long live the King.

— M Peggy Quattro is founder and CEO of Reggae Report international magazine.