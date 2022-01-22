Andrae Duhaney drops EP

Canadian-based Jamaican art iste Andrae Duhaney is pleased with what he has descr ibed as a versatile EP. Titled Quite A While , he says the six tracks shows exactly how multidimensional he is.

“This EP takes listeners on a journey of love through a mix of reggae and soulful sounds. While creating the project we tried to explore a mix of rockers reggae with a touch of folk music; you can notice this in songs like Our Love and The Cost. The project also includes inspirational songs such as Conversations with Mama and One More Chance which also give persons a peak into my experiences,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

Produced by Montreal-based producer and multi-instrumentalist Patrick “Dr Watson” Quine of Watson Unlimited Music, the set was released on January 10.

Duhaney, who hails from Point Hill in St Catherine, said the reception has been overwhelming so far.

“My hope is that this project reaches as many ears as possible and serves the purpose of uplifting spirits and heals the world, because love is the answer. I have people messaging me, friends, strangers and followers on social media, telling me that the songs are fire and I just want it to continue on that speed uphill,” he added.

While his professional journey started in 2016, music has been a part of the artiste's life for as long as he can remember. With past singles, including Empress Divine, Give You All and Guilty, the singer is currently putting all the focus into this body of work, with an aim to increase his domestic and international reach musically.

“You can look forward to more good and clean music in the near future. You can also look forward to hearing my music playing on a regular basis worldwide,” he said.