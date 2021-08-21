Angel Doolas bats for poor

Angel Doolas believes that the poor have been hardest hit by the recent series of price increases, especially during this hurricane season.

“Right now, the poor in Jamaica is under heavy manners. They get lick left, right, and centre with one increase after another. Flour increase, bread increase, up to bulla increase. Now bus fare increase and some of them [poor people] are not even working to take any increase. On top of that, the effects of Tropical Storm Grace is not gracious, as she is on a path of destruction bringing heavy rains and strong winds resulting in flooding, landslides, loss of crops among others. The poor need an amnesty,” he said.

“My suggestion is that the mimimum wage be increased to allow the poor to buy even the basic flour, sugar, rice, and chicken back to stay alive,” he said.

The minimum wage is the lowest renumeration that employers can legally pay their employees. In June 2018 the Government of Jamaica, on the advice of the National Minimum Wage Commission, announced a 12.9 per cent increase in the national minimum wage from $6,200 to $7,000 per week. In addition, security guards started recieving a minimum of $9,700, up from $8,854 per week, reflecting a 9.6 per cent increase. The new rates took effect on August 1, 2018.

Meanwhile, according to the Statistical Institue of Jamaica (STATIN), in May of 2021 the cost of food in Jamaica increased 5.40 per cent over the same month in the previous year.

Recently, Agriculture and Fisheries Minister Floyd Green explained that the increase in corn and soya beans is attributed to higher costs for flour, chicken, and eggs and that the Government will be helping consumers to cushion these increases.

Angel Doolas is currently promoting his latest single, Consume, released in May 2021. The song appears on the Early Champion label, co-owned by Emerald Chisholm and his son Rohan “Video Face” Chisholm.

“This is a vibesy song. It is about music – the love of it; partying – the love of it. It is also positive and refreshing and is far from controversial. This song, Consume, is the third I have recorded for Chisholm,” said Angel Dolas.

Currently residing in Seaview Gardens in Kingston, Angel Doolas, whose given name is Devon Douglas, said he is inspired by several current and former community members.

“As a Seaview Gardens resident, I have taken more than a leaf from the musical books of Shabba Ranks [two-time Grammy winner], Bounty Killer, Dexta Daps, and others. They have not only given this community recognition, but show the world we must not judge others by the place they live, but their contribution to society,” he said.

Born in Washington Gardens in Kingston, Angel Doolas attended Jamaica College located on Old Hope Road in the Corporate Area. He later relocated to Seaview Gardens.

“My mother, Nola Douglas, oftentimes remark was that she wasn't surprised when she found out I loved entertainment as I was always singing,” he recalled.

His first recording was Georgie Porgie, a collaboration with Bounty Killer and Nitty Kutchie on King Jammy's label in 1993.

His other songs include: Fitness (2003); Turn Me On, a collaboration with Bounty Killer (2006); Better Girl (2018); Lift My Hand, a collaboration with Dexta Daps; and No Use (2020).