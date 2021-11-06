Anna-K Cuffe goes on show

Ceramic artist Anna-K Cuffe is not only looking to mould a legacy for herself in the industry but raise awareness about the importance of coral reefs with her first art exhibition next Wednesday.

“As a fine artist, I felt it was time. I really want to be an exhibiting artist more than a craft artist, so it's my hope to be apart of exhibitions more frequently and have my own solo show maybe every one-and-half to two years. Having my first solo show I feel like it really solidifies me as a exhibiting fine artist. Also, getting my message across is an important reason. My work is really all about coral reefs and raising awareness on the threats they face as well as celebrating their beauty. So an exhibition is an excellent way,” the 25-year-old told the Jamaica Observer.

Dubbed Lungs Of The Ocean, the exhibition will be held at the Cage Gallery, Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts in Kingston beginning at 4:00 pm. The independent initiative will see 15 original fine art pieces on display.

The guest speaker will be Senator Peter Bunting.

Cuffe, who is also an alumna of the school and is currently a lecturer there, says part proceeds from the event will go towards ceramic arts students.

“Proceeds from the fine art sculptures will be mine. But I'll have a table on the outside selling smaller items including printed canvas bags and the profits from that would go towards my newly formed foundation,” she said.

The Kingston native said she recognised her passion and talent for ceramic artistry when she matriculated into Edna Manley.

“When I started at Edna I wanted to do graphics but when I did the ceramics rotation I realised I love using my hands and creating 3D pieces. Sculpting and moulding just felt way more calming than graphic design and I guess I'd say it came fairly natural,” Cuffe added.

The ceramics and multimedia lecturer is inspired by Phillip Supersad, Margret McGhiee and Courtney Mattison.