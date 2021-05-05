Annicia banks on D Brown's classic

One of many classics in the Dennis Brown catalogue, Love Has Found its Way , is a favourite among his fans. They include singer Annicia Banks who recently covered the song.

Her version, produced by Raw Vue Music, was released in February. Brown, who died in July 1999, would have turned 64 on the 1st of that month.

Banks toured and recorded with Brown as a harmony singer. She had no hesitation when management at Raw Vue Music suggested she cover Love Has Found its Way which was originally done in 1982 for producer Joe Gibbs.

“This song is one of my favourites. I did my twist on it to make a difference without changing the melody,” she said.

Saxophonist Dean Fraser, who worked with Brown for several years, reprised his solo on Banks' edition. Keyboardist Sidney Mills of Steel Pulse fame also worked on the song which is the lead single from Up Front, her first EP which is scheduled for release this summer.

Banks, who lives in Springfield, Massachusetts, has been in the music business for over 40 years. In addition to Brown, she has been a harmony singer for Fred Locks, Marcia Griffiths, Judy Mowatt, Rita Marley, Bunny Wailer, and Sister Carol.

In late 2019, Banks began production on songs for Up Front with Fraser, Mills, guitarists Andy Bassford and Kevin Batchelor, bassist Derrick Barnett and drummer Kirk Bennett.

She said while the decision to cover Love Has Found its Way was popular, the parties also agreed it was important to do the original justice.

“We discussed covering it and when I walked into the studio Sidney asked me to sing a few lines from the song and from that we came up with a reggae/ R&B feel. We later added other musicians to enhance the song,” Banks recalled.

Born in Kingston, Annicia Banks has recorded a handful of solo songs, the best known being a cover of soul trio The Joy-Tones' This Love.