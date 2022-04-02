Another 'Diamond' lost

TWO days after learning Donald “Tabby Diamond” Shaw — lead singer of The Mighty Diamonds — was shot and killed by thugs in Olympic Gardens in St Andrew, group member Fitzroy “Bunny Diamond” Simpson passed away in the National Chest Hospital in St Andrew on Friday. He was 70.

Frankie Campbell, chairman of the Jamaica Association of Vintage Artistes and Affiliates (JAVAA), believes Simpson took his colleague's death hard.

“We suspect that he took Tabby's death to heart because he and Tabby were extremely close. He [Tabby] has been there since they were little boys. So they were more than just members of the same group, but they were family. Both of them were intricate in writing songs for the group,” Campbell told the Jamaica Observer.

“Bunny was one of the members of the group, but a leading force in the group. He had great organisational skills. He did a lot of work with JAVAA. They worked closely with Fab 5, and the last show they did, Fab 5 was there. When he got the stroke, we really missed him. The show was held at the Pegasus hotel in New Kingston about 2017 or '18, and he went on stage. The whole combo performed, and it was very special,” he continued.

Campbell said The Mighty Diamonds are among Jamaica's formidable groups.

“We've had some really fantastic groups in reggae. From The Wailers, to the Heptones, to the Clarendonians, to the Melodians, but The Mighty Diamonds was special. Their legacy is there to stay and generations to come will know of them because they had a lasting effect. There was something special about their songs. I don't think anybody who knew them will forget them. It is a tragic situation,” he said.

Simpson had suffered a debilitating stroke in 2015, which effectively ended his music career.

When the Observer called Siimpson's cellphone on Friday, a relative answered and said the family was in mourning and were gathered at the singer's Portmore, St Catherine, address. He was unwilling to say anything else.

Donald “Tabby Diamond” Shaw was a victim of a drive-by shooting in his community on Tuesday night. He was 67.

The men formed two-thirds of the reggae group The Mighty Diamonds. The third member was Lloyd “Judge” Ferguson. They are best known for the songs Right Time, Pass the Kouchie, and I Need a Roof.

Meanwhile, Michael Barnett, co-producer of the Heineken Star Time series, struggled to come to terms with the second tragedy for the week.

“If I had to sum up everything, I would use the word devastating. It's extremely devastating,” he told the Observer on Friday.

“I knew the group very well. I worked with them over the years. I did many shows with them and I'm devastated. Bunny was the businessman of the group. All throughout the years, I dealt with him when it came on to bookings for the group and so on. The thing about them, they were very humble and maybe that's why [they] didn't get the recognition and accolade that they deserved. They were good people,” he added.

Fitzroy “Bunny Diamond” Simpson is survived by six children and several grandchildren.