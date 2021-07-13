Another round for Atlanta Rum Fest

An enthusiastic turnout at its debut on July 4 is enough impetus for organisers of the Atlanta Independence Rum and Wine Festival to have a follow-up show in 2022, according to Andrea Bullens, marketing and production consultant for the event.

Held at Piedmont Park in the Georgia capital, the show attracted an estimated 3,000 patrons. It showcased liquor from the area as well as Caribbean cuisine, and live music by Ky-Mani Marley, Inner Circle, Cham, Bunji Garlin, and Lil Mo.

“We are very pleased with the success of the inaugural staging. Like many events the first year is always the most difficult and challenging,” Bullens told the Jamaica Observer. “The community is sometimes hesitant, not knowing what to expect but for those who came out, they were not disappointed.”

Traditionally one of the busiest periods in the United States, the July 4 Independence weekend marked a return to live entertainment in that country, after over one year of shutdown caused by COVID-19. Reggae or Caribbean-themed events also took place in Florida, New York and New Jersey.

Roger Lewis, guitarist and co-founder of Inner Circle, was excited about getting back on stage after an extended absence.

“I think I speak for all my colleagues when I say it's great to be out here again. For myself, this is something I've wanted to do from I was 10 years old…it's what I live for,” he said.

The artistes, Bullens noted, showed no sign of ring-rust.

“All the performers were happy to be on stage. There's nothing that replaces the personal element,” she said.

The Atlanta Independence Rum and Wine Festival was promoted by Jabari CG Production, which is owned by Jamaican Clinton Garibaldi.