Another round of Magnum with Spice

WITH a hot new single Go Down Deh (featuring Sean Paul and Shaggy) riding the charts and her debut album set for a July release, high-riding Spice recently re-signed with Magnum Tonic Wine for another year as its brand ambassador.

“Magnum and Spice share a great synergy and energy. She has been an asset as brand ambassador and has represented the brand well,” said Kamal Powell, J Wray and Nephew Limited's regional marketing manager for the Caribbean.

J Wray and Nephew Limited are producers of Magnum Tonic Wine.

Powell told the Jamaica Observer that his company's partnership with the deejay has been fruitful.

“Spice always brings vibes, energy, and innovative ideas to promote the brand. Magnum as the official drink of the dancehall always has exciting plans. Fans and consumers will just have to stay tuned for those announcements. Right now, with our re-signing of Spice we are unveiling the Go Down Deh challenge where fans have a chance of winning a share of $1 million,” he said.

Spice also commented on the re-signing.

“I am truly elated as both Magnum Tonic Wine and the Spice brand see the value of our partnership and the versatility that Spice brings to the table. They have been so impressed with the results that they have decided to re-sign. I look forward to a fruitful and long-lasting relationship,” she said.

The brand ambassadorship, which started on October 19, has played out in the artiste's music videos, charity events, Magnum Xplosion concerts and Magnum Spice It Up, a popular entertainment talk show on YouTube.

At the re-signing, Spice announced the Magnum Dance Challenge to Go Down Deh where winners will receive J$1 million in cash and prizes.

Born Grace Hamilton, Spice is known for hit songs such as So Mi Like It, Jim Screechy, Inches, Needle Eye, and Romping Shop with Vybz Kartel.

Her 2019 mixtape, Captured, is the first dancehall project by a female artiste to debut at number one on the Billboard Reggae Albums Chart. Along with Shaggy and Sean Paul, Spice will perform June 11 on Good Morning America's summer concert series.