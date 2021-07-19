Another serving of Taste of Ital

It's not known if Ethiopian Emperor Haile Selassie I ever tried Ital food, but patrons will savour unsalted vegan cuisine to mark his 129th birthday at Natty Gardens in Brooklyn, New York, on July 23.

The event, which is organised by Jamaican Chef Troy, has been dubbed Taste Of Ital.

It is the third staging of the show which promotes a healthy lifestyle and salutes the African monarch who died in 1975.

Chef Troy will present Ital dishes with compatriot Chef Don and Chef “GC” from Guyana.

In an interview with the Jamaica Observer he said he will use this year's show to expose a new generation of Ital chefs.

“The significance of this event is to showcase a group of young chefs exhibiting Ital food in a fine way, giving both personal and professional people more healthy options in consuming Ital food.

“Most of the people who eat Ital are conscious about their health and there are some who just love the idea of eating clean,” he explained.

Chef Troy (real name Troy Levy) learned how to prepare Ital meals at the hands of his two uncles in his hometown of Glengoffe, St Catherine. Both men were Boboshanti Rastafarians who shunned meat and were committed to a diet of stews, vegetables and fruits.

Since migrating to the United States, almost 20 years ago, Chef Troy has worked in several restaurants in New York City that are receptive to an Ital menu.

He has also been featured at the Grace Jamaican jerk festivals in New York and Florida.

The Ital food movement flourished during the 1970s through many Rastafarians who favoured a diet that did not include meat or processed food.