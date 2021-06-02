Anthony Cruz takes a stand

THE troubling disclosure by a female friend became the inspiration for Sexual Harassment, singer Anthony Cruz's latest song. Produced by Stingray Records, it was released in May.

Cruz said she spoke of being uncomfortable when her boss came up from behind and kissed her on the neck at work. Though he encouraged his friend to report the incident, the veteran artiste sensed apprehension.

“I told her to confront him but shi never really want to do dat. I don't know if she was afraid shi might lose her job,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

It took Cruz little time to write and record Sexual Harassment. He collaborated on the track with producer Carlton “Dilly” McLeod of Stingray Records, a British company with a formidable catalogue that includes hit songs by Freddie McGregor, Morgan Heritage, and Capleton.

Cruz, known for party songs like Half-Way-Tree and You Got it Bad, said in the era of #MeToo movement, it is important he and his colleagues support women who are being victimised at the workplace.

“We are di voice of di people an' we have to get di message across through music,” he stated.

In its current form, Section 25 of the Sexual Harassment Bill states that a person who believes they have been sexually exploited can complain to the Sexual Harassment Tribunal up to one year after the incident(s). A joint select committee of Parliament is currently working on ajustments to the Bill that would extend the reporting period to six years. The Bill is expected to become law later this year.

The #MeToo campaign gathered steam in October 2017 when a number of high-profile actresses in the United States reported that they were sexually harassed or raped by American movie producer Harvey Weinstein. He was subsequently arrested and charged for several sex-related crimes and sentenced to 23 years in prison in New York.