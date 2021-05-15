Arkcus turns it up

ARKCUS continues to ascend into viral stardom with Money Turn Up , which has been popping up on dancehall playlists on ethnic reggae stations stateside.

“ Money Turn Up has a buzz in the streets of Philadelphia and all along the Caribbean communities along the east coast of the US. The song is on a lot of mixtapes and the selectors have been showing me crazy support,” he said.

Released four months ago, the song was produced by Courtney Swaby on the C S Entertainment label. Its accompanying video came out a week ago.

“In a few years, I'm looking to earn a couple of Grammys for my skills,” he said.

Money Turn Up is a teaser for Arkcus's forthcoming, yet-to-be-titled EP. The EP will feature singles like Hot Dolla, Father God Tell Me, and Fully Sanitized featuring Munga Honorable.

Arkcus (real name Akeem Davis) grew up in the Denham Town area and attended Tivoli Gardens High School. Arkcus nurtured his gift for music when he began writing lyrics and deejaying for friends, family and members of the community, even recording a single for renowned producer Computer Paul when he was only 12.

He released two EPs under the name Galawasp: Sex in the City (2012) and Kingston 14 (2017).

Now, Arkcus's new EP will showcase his new name and a change in musical direction.

“I changed my name because too many artistes started using the name Galawasp in the music industry, so I went for a name that would stand out as a talented act. Most people loved the name Galawasp but the name Arkcus has now grown on them and they love it. It's gonna be their favourite,” the deejay said confidently.