Art auction, a success

MORE than 55 works of art were bought by 27 collectors across the globe at the virtual Wattle and Red Earth (WARE) Collective fund-raising art auction, streamed from the Grosvenor Galleries in Kingston on October 17. At the peak of the online bidding, there were 100 participants, with bids also coming in by telephone.

In describing the event as a great success, Dr Courtney Coke, a director of WARE Collective, thanked corporate sponsors such as: Loshusan Supermarket, Power 106 FM, Creative Building Finishes, GotCreative Media, Diaspora Vibe Cultural Arts Incubator, JMMB Joan Duncan Foundation, Kingston 10 Architects, Grosvenor Galleries, Digicel and the traditional media houses for their support. He also paid tribute to the “expansive social media support” from Font Squared, a US-based marketing agency that serves Miami's art community, for bringing public awareness to the event.

The six-hour, live-streamed auction was led by auctioneer Douglas Reid of Grosvenor Galleries and production company GotCreative Media, while radio personality Dervan Malcolm was emcee.

According to Dr Coke, the last hour of the auction built to a crescendo with Conard Stone's lignum vitae sculpture Rose fetching US$2,500 and Phillip Supersad's earthenware vase Wata Bakle, and African Queen generating a major bidding war. Those two eventually sold for US$1,050 and US$1,850, respectively, to international applause.

Dr Coke said with the funds raised, plans are underway to reassemble the Spanish Wall house, which will be part of a living museum and have it integrated with the WARE Summer Arts and Heritage Camp for primary students in 2022.

“We anticipate this reassembly will be a spectacular process where members of the community and other interested parties can be engaged, assist and get their hands dirty, while learning the basics of making a Spanish Wall house,” Dr Coke noted.

Participants of the WARE Collective art auction were pleased with the event. “This is the most fun I've had in years,” said one, while another declared: “Was that fun or what?!!'' A third participant said: “It was truly inspiring. Am grateful that I saw works from artists I knew as well as many new names.”